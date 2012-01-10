BRIEF-Shougang Concord Grand Group says Li Shaofeng has resigned as Chairman
* Wang Tian has resigned as an executive director and deputy managing director
BRUSSELS Jan 10 The European Union's tough debt-cutting measures are aimed at returning the bloc to economic growth by solving the debt crisis and strengthening banks, the EU's top economic official said on Tuesday.
"The sine qua non necessary to return to the path of economic growth is that we will be able to resolve the sovereign crisis and the banking sector problems," EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn told the European Parliament.
* Says continuing with preparations for IPO of part of Polish unit in Warsaw Further company coverage: