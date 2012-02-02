THE HAGUE Feb 2 The European Union's top
economic official said on Thursday that talks between Greece and
its private sector creditors were very close and that only "very
small" differences of view remained.
Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said
earlier on Thursday that he expected a deal would be reached by
the end of the week.
Rehn told reporters in The Hague, where he met the Dutch
finance minister and gave a public lecture, that the objective
of reducing Greece's debt to 120 percent of gross domestic
product by 2020 still stood.
"That is the objective and it stands," Rehn said when asked
if there was any flexibility on the debt burden target.
Rehn reiterated support for Portugal, saying it was making
progress under the IMF programme, and that the rise in its
borrowing costs was a reflection of the recent credit rating
downgrade.
"I see Portugal has a fair chance of succeeding in applying
the programme in the medium to long term," he said. "Some rise
in borrowing costs stems from the rating downgrades rather than
the implementation the programme."
