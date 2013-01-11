* EU executive urges countries to meet fiscal targets
* IMF, economists point to damaging impact of austerity
By Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, Jan 11 Europe will need more spending
cuts to emerge from its debt crisis despite an admission by the
International Monetary Fund that cost cutting can choke
economies, the EU's top economic official said on Friday.
The damage from aggressive austerity may be up to three
times more than previously thought, the Washington-based lender
said late last year, after earlier prescribing sharp deficit
cuts to the euro zone. It has since shifted its advice, now
arguing against forcing heavily indebted countries such as
Greece to reduce their deficits too quickly.
The EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn
said the IMF's October study, which was updated this month, was
not applicable to everyone and did not take into account that
investors expect governments to act to control their debt.
"You have to take into account the confidence effect," Rehn
told diplomats and executives during a speech in Brussels,
adding that the impact of austerity differed across countries
depending on whether they still had access to markets.
The difference in opinion appears to mark a split within the
"troika" of international lenders - the Commission, the IMF and
the European Central Bank - over how to deal with fragile
European economies trying to pull out of recession in 2013.
Against a backdrop of record unemployment, many economists
believe spending cuts in almost all euro zone countries drove
the bloc into its second recession since 2009 last year.
But ECB chief Mario Draghi rejected any idea of easing up on
efforts to reduce sovereign debt.
"So much progress accompanied by so big sacrifices have
already taken place that to revert to a situation that has been
found to be untenable would not be right," he told the ECB's
monthly news conference on Thursday.
Rehn said that government spending cuts had now made budgets
and public debt loads more sustainable but that more had to be
done because debt burdens were still high.
"What would have happened if Italy would have loosened its
fiscal policy in November 2011?" Rehn asked.
"The reason why the bond yields of Italy started to rocket
north was precisely because Italy did not respect its
commitments," Rehn said, recalling the political instability and
surge in borrowing costs that forced Silvio Berlusconi, the then
prime minister, from office.
Huge budget deficits have been at the heart of the euro
zone's problems following a decade of credit-fueled growth and
ensuing bank rescues by governments when property bubbles burst.
Greece's budget deficit reached 15.6 percent in 2009 after
the outgoing government revealed it had hidden its borrowings,
setting off a crisis that spread to the rest of the euro zone.
"Let's face it, Italy has a public debt of over 120
percent," Rehn said. He also singled out France and Spain as
countries that need to meet EU-mandated fiscal targets this
year, declining to say whether they would be given more time.