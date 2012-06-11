* Surrendering national powers possible in medium term -
STRASBOURG, France, June 11 Tightening fiscal
integration in the euro zone and surrendering more sovereignty
in the name of deeper cooperation between member states may be
possible only in the medium term, the EU's top economic official
said on Monday, dampening expectations of a rapid leap forward.
The European Central Bank and some U.S. and European
policymakers have called for closer economic integration among
the 17 countries that use the euro to underpin the currency, a
process that will involve widening the powers of the European
Commission in controlling national budgets.
But Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn
said it will take time for countries to give up such national
autonomy, highlighting the obstacles to advancing rapidly
towards such a goal.
"More fiscal integration would likely involve more explicit
transfers of sovereignty," Rehn told the European Parliament in
Strasbourg. "This may be possible only in the medium term."
EU leaders will discuss tighter cooperation in Brussels at
the end of June, aiming to underscore their commitment to the
euro and persuade investors of the currency's future.
Any deeper integration could be a step towards the issuance
of common euro zone debt, but that is still years away.
Germany, which is the euro zone's most powerful economy and
enjoys the lowest sovereign borrowing costs, would lose most if
such bonds were introduced as it would effectively have to
underwrite weaker, more risky members of the bloc.
"We have reached a situation where more mutualisation of
sovereign risk would require more fiscal integration before it
could be justified," Rehn said.
Still, Rehn said that clarifying the steps that would be
taken towards integration would rebuild confidence. Many
economists and investors feel the euro is a half-finished
project because monetary union is not backed by fiscal union.
Under existing rules, countries that miss targets for
controlling their budget deficits can be punished. It is down to
the European Commission to propose sanctions, first by demanding
that countries hand over a deposit of money and later by fining
them.
Draft legislation would extend the powers of the EU
executive in monitoring countries' spending by giving the
Commission a say in national budgets before they are finalised.
NO STRINGS ATTACHED?
Rehn also called for movement towards a banking union, steps
which he said could be taken more quickly.
This would mean strengthening supervision of large lenders
in Europe as well as establishing a single bank resolution
authority and deposit guarantee scheme.
"Already in the short term, more can be done to strengthen
the financial sector in Europe ... to establish a financial
union to complement the economic and monetary union," said Rehn.
Rehn also said Spain would not have to meet additional
fiscal targets or implement new structural reforms in return for
receiving financial aid, after euro zone finance ministers
agreed over the weekend to help the country's banks.
"Policy conditionality will focus on the financial and
banking sector," Rehn told lawmakers. "There will be no new
conditions on fiscal policy and structural reforms because these
issues are dealt with under the reinforced economic governance
and there, the normal policy conditionality applies."
Euro zone finance ministers agreed on Saturday to lend Spain
up to 100 billion euros to shore up its teetering banks and
Madrid said it would specify precisely how much it needs once
independent audits are ready in about a week.
Rehn also called for the possibility of direct
recapitalisation of banks by the euro zone's permanent rescue
scheme, the European Stability Mechanism, or ESM.