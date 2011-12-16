BRUSSELS Dec 16 Italy should put stronger
emphasis on structural measures in future budgets, the EU's
Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner said on Friday,
urging the country to also step up its fight against tax
evasion.
"Concerning the next (budget) package or next packages, it
is very important that they have even stronger emphasis on
structural measures in order to boost growth and jobs," Olli
Rehn told Italian-speaking journalists at a briefing in
Brussels.
He said continued reform of the country's labour market was
needed, as well as steps to clamp down on tax evasion.
"It is also very important that the government emphasises
social fairness in this effort," Rehn said. "Fairness means
spreading the burden across society, including by stepping up
seriously the fight against tax evasion."
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; writing by John O'Donnell;
editing by Rex Merrifield)