BRUSSELS Dec 16 Italy should put stronger emphasis on structural measures in future budgets, the EU's Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner said on Friday, urging the country to also step up its fight against tax evasion.

"Concerning the next (budget) package or next packages, it is very important that they have even stronger emphasis on structural measures in order to boost growth and jobs," Olli Rehn told Italian-speaking journalists at a briefing in Brussels.

He said continued reform of the country's labour market was needed, as well as steps to clamp down on tax evasion.

"It is also very important that the government emphasises social fairness in this effort," Rehn said. "Fairness means spreading the burden across society, including by stepping up seriously the fight against tax evasion." (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; writing by John O'Donnell; editing by Rex Merrifield)