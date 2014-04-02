BRIEF-Interpace Diagnostics eliminates long term secured debt
* Interpace Diagnostics - on April 18, 2017 a institutional investor exchanged $3.5 million secured note for a $3.5 million secured convertible note issued by co
ATHENS, April 2 The European Union's Transport Commissioner Sim Kallas will stand in for Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn, who takes a leave of absence to run for the European Parliament, the Commission said.
Kallas, 65, is a former prime minister, finance minister and central bank governor of Estonia and will stand in from next week until May 25.
Rehn will return to the Commission after the elections and, if he becomes a member of the European Parliament, is likely to stay on at the EU executive until the first sitting of the new parliament in July.
Kallas has worked for the European Commission since 2004. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Robin Emmott)
NEW YORK, April 20 The dollar index held to earlier losses on Thursday as the latest data on domestic jobless claims and business activity in the Mid-Atlantic region didn't change traders' view of modest U.S. economic growth and low inflation.