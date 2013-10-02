BRUSSELS Oct 2 European Union state aid
regulators approved on Wednesday 20.5 million euros ($27.73
million) in French support for carmaker Renault to
develop a diesel hybrid technology which will cut diesel use and
carbon dioxide emissions for vans.
The European Commission said the French state aid, which
consisted of 3.8 million euros in grants, 3.4 million euros for
industrial research and 13.1 million euros for experimental
development, was in line with EU rules.
"This project should result in a substantial reduction in
(vehicles') fuel consumption and carbon dioxide emissions,
thereby contributing to the EU's targets for innovation, the
environment and energy security, without affecting competition,"
EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said.
($1 = 0.7393 euros)
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Adrian Croft)