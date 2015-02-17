* Renewable power had big impact on cutting coal, gas
* Wind, solar expand as prices fall
* Biomass, biofuel give some cause for concern
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Feb 17 EU nations are on track to meet
a target to get one fifth of their energy from renewable sources
by 2020, even though Britain, the Netherlands and Luxembourg are
lagging behind, the European Environment Agency (EEA) said on
Tuesday.
The EEA, which provides analysis to EU policymakers, said
energy from sources such as wind and solar had become much
cheaper. As a result, alternatives had displaced coal and gas,
cut carbon emissions and improved energy security.
Without green energy, coal use would have been 13 percent
higher and 7 percent more natural gas would have been consumed
in 2013, at a time when EU gas reserves are dwindling, the EEA
said in its latest progress report.
Overall, the European Union should meet its 2020 goal of
getting 20 percent of energy from renewables.
Some member states are further ahead than others.
In Austria, Finland, Sweden and Latvia, renewable energy
made up more than one third of energy consumption in 2013, while
at the other extreme, Britain, Luxembourg, Malta and the
Netherlands got less than 5 percent from green sources.
However, the EEA predicts the laggards will catch up.
Britain in particular has made strides in offshore wind.
Energy choices are sensitive as EU nations insist on their
right to decide which fuels they use. Britain is investing in
nuclear generation, which is emissions-free, and has sought to
limit any national renewable targets for the future.
A compromise agreed in October set a 2030 renewable target
of 27 percent, which environmental campaigners said was not a
sufficient increase on the 2020 goal.
EU long-term forecasts say the EU needs to increase
renewable sources to 55 percent to 75 percent of energy by 2050.
EEA Executive Director Hans Bruyninckx said renewables were
becoming "one of Europe's great success stories".
"We can go even further: if we support innovation in this
area it could become a major motor of Europe's economy, bringing
down emissions while creating jobs," he said.
But some renewable energy is flawed.
Around 60 percent of the EU's renewable energy comes from
biomass, which is environmentally sound when made from waste,
but can result in the clearing of forests to make wood pellets
to be burnt instead of coal.
Environment campaigners say U.S. forests are being plundered
to make pellets for export to Europe.
They are calling for limits on how much energy can come from
biomass along the lines of a cap already being negotiated for
biofuels.
(Editing by David Evans)