Agrium posts quarterly loss vs. year-ago profit
May 1 Canadian fertilizer maker Agrium Inc reported a quarterly loss on Monday, compared with a year-ago profit, largely due to higher natural gas costs and lower phosphate prices.
BRUSSELS May 28 EU antitrust regulators charged Spanish canned vegetables producer Grupo Riberebro Integral on Thursday with taking part in a canned mushrooms cartel, a year after slapping a 32.2-million-euro ($35.22 million) fine on two other firms for the same offence.
The European Commission said it had sent a charge sheet known as a statement of objections to Riberebro and its subsidiary Riberebro Integral S.A.U., a prelude to a fine which can reach up to 10 percent of a company's global revenue.
"The Commission has concerns that Riberebro may have colluded with other market participants within the EEA to allocate customers and coordinate prices of so-called 'private label' canned mushrooms," the EU competition authority said.
EEA refers to the 28-country European Union, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway.
French peer Bonduelle and Dutch company Prochamp admitted to taking part in the cartel in June last year in return for a 10 percent cut in the fine while Riberebro declined to do the same. Dutch producer Lutece alerted the cartel to the regulator and escaped a fine.
($1 = 0.9142 euros) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)
