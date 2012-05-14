* EU law specifically covers heavy goods vehicles
* Private drivers protected by non-discrimination law
* EU issues guidelines as member states mull new charges
BRUSSELS, May 14 Road charging schemes across
the European Union must be fair to all and foreign drivers
should not have to pay an undue premium compared with local
residents, the EU's transport commissioner said on Monday.
EU law sets out a list of costs heavy goods vehicles can be
charged. For private cars, there are no such rules, but EU
treaty provisions banning discrimination on the grounds of
nationality apply and complaints about unfair charges have led
to EU infringement procedures.
"Non-discrimination is a fundamental right under EU law. It
must be as easy for a French or British citizen to drive across
Slovenia or Belgium as it is for a resident driver. Road
charging systems must be transparent and fair to all," Siim
Kallas said in a statement.
Seven Member States - Austria, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic,
Hungary, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia - have time-based
"vignette" charging schemes for private cars.
Belgium is working to introduce one and The Netherlands and
Denmark have discussed introducing road charging systems.
The Commission said it sought to guide member states on what
would be a fair charging scheme and stated a preference for
distance-based tolls, rather than time-based "vignette sticker"
systems.
If vignettes are used, the gap between the charge for a
non-resident compared with a resident should be proportionate.
Based on the schemes in place for now, the average daily
price paid by a non-resident varies between 2.5 times and 8.2
times that paid by a resident. The latter would be considered
the upper acceptable limit, and is higher than the ratio of 7.3,
the maximum permitted under the "Eurovignette" law for heavy
goods vehicles.
Numerous complaints from private car drivers meant, for
instance, Austria in 1996 had to change its plans after the
Commission said only offering a yearly pass would be unfair to
foreign motorists.
In 2008, the Commission also launched infringement
proceedings against Slovenia because it was only offering
half-year vignettes. It subsequently introduced weekly passes.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)