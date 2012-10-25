(Corrects in para 9 Romania was communist, not Soviet state)
* Move prompted by concerns over fraud and corruption
* Future payments blocked until failings addressed
* EU also threatens to withhold funds for current projects
By Charlie Dunmore
BRUSSELS, Oct 25 Concerns about corruption and
fraud have prompted the European Commission to block future EU
development funds potentially worth billions of euros to
Romania, the European Union's second-poorest member.
The Commission, the EU's executive, said on Thursday it had
decided to block the bulk of future EU structural funding for
transport, regional and economic development programmes because
of "serious deficiencies" in Romania's management and control
systems.
"The problems lie in the areas of public procurement, sound
financial management and in the prevention and detection of
fraud and conflicts of interest," it said in a statement.
No further payments will be made until Romania remedies the
faults, said the Commission, which last audited EU funding to
Bucharest in June and July of this year.
The Commission also threatened to withhold about half a
billion euros in funding for development projects already under
way in Romania over which it also had concerns.
An EU source said the total of about 500 million euros ($648
million) was originally earmarked to reimburse part of the cost
of infrastructure and other projects.
Romania would still get the funds provided it accepted the
failings identified and redirects the money to new projects, the
Commission said.
"The steps taken today are part of a regulated procedure to
protect the financial interests of the EU and the way taxpayers'
money is used," it said.
Romania, a former Communist state which joined the EU in
2007, has so far been allotted about 20 billion euros of EU
funds to bring its economy and infrastructure up to date.
But the European Commission has grown increasingly concerned
about how the funds have been administered and how successfully
they are being deployed. It interrupted payments in mid-2011 and
has now decided to take similar steps again.
The 500 million euros amount to between 10 and 25 percent of
total payments to Romania under the programmes affected, it
said.
On Wednesday, Romanian Prime Minister Victor Ponta, speaking
ahead of the formal announcement, said the Commission was taking
the decision because it judged the country's use of EU funds was
too inefficient.
Five years after joining the EU, Romania has made little
progress under a series of short-lived governments in reforming
its state-dominated economy and fighting widespread corruption.
Earlier this month, Health Minister Vasile Cepoi resigned
his post after the national integrity agency, an independent
watchdog that monitors politicians' wealth, said it suspected
him of a conflict of interest in a case involving EU funds.
The agency said Cepoi awarded an EU-funded project to an
institution that employed people close to him, including his
wife - an allegation he denied.
Brussels is monitoring Romania's respect for the rule of law
and its drive against corruption. Romania remains excluded from
the passport-free Schengen area and some EU diplomats believe it
and Bulgaria should never have been allowed to join the EU.
