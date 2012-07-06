* Romania PM will go to Brussels to discuss situation
* Row with president sends currency to record low
* Parliament to vote to suspend president later on Friday
By Sebastian Moffett and Radu Marinas
BRUSSELS/BUCHAREST, July 6 European Commission
President Jose Manuel Barroso demanded on Friday that Romania
respect the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary
after the government attempted to replace judges at the
constitutional court.
Prime Minister Victor Ponta's government backtracked on that
plan after international criticism but is now issuing emergency
decrees which take immediate effect before the court can rule on
them - as well as trying to impeach the president.
Ponta will travel to Brussels next Thursday for talks with
Barroso over the situation, which has paralyses policymaking,
raised doubts over Romania's International Monetary Fund deal
and sent the leu currency tumbling to a record low.
"The president of the European Commission spoke today with
the prime minister of Romania and expressed the Commission's
concerns," the Commission said in a statement.
"The rule of law, the democratic checks and balances and the
independence of the judiciary are cornerstones of the European
democracy and indispensable for mutual trust within the European
Union," it said. "Government policy and political action must
respect these principles and values."
The leu fell immediately after the
statement and hit a new all-time low at 4.5344 per euro, trading
1 percent lower on the day. Borrowing costs also rose to 5.97
percent at a two-year debt tender on Thursday, when the Finance
Ministry failed to sell as much paper as planned.
Romania has a 5 billion euro IMF-led deal which is important
to maintain investor confidence, but the political paralysis and
a rapidly rising budget deficit have raised doubts over how
closely the new government is sticking to its terms.
The constitutional court this week accused Ponta and his
leftist Social Liberal Union (USL) of trying to dismantle it and
notified European authorities of threats to its independence.
The USL also ignored a court ruling that the prime minister
was not entitled to attend a European meeting, as well as
pushing to impeach right-wing President Traian Basescu, a
political opponent.
Parliament will vote on whether to suspend him later on
Friday. If he is suspended, the EU's second-poorest member would
then hold a national referendum on impeachment.
The government, which says it wants to impeach Basescu
because he broke the constitution and pressured judges, denies
its actions are threatening the rule of law and says the
political row will not hurt the justice system.
"Romania's government will take all necessary measures to
stick strictly to its obligations under the IMF deal," Ponta
told reporters. "If it is believed that measures we have taken
in this period do not follow European standards, I stand ready
to fix these things."
Basescu says the impeachment attempt aims to undo his
efforts to clean up the judiciary and distract attention from
plagiarism charges against Ponta, who removed the authority of
an academic panel just before it concluded he had copied a large
part of his doctoral thesis.
(Writing by Sam Cage; Editing by Alison Williams)