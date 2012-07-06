* Romania PM will go to Brussels to discuss situation

* Row with president sends currency to record low

* Parliament to vote to suspend president later on Friday (Adds Romania details, currency, comment)

By Sebastian Moffett and Radu Marinas

BRUSSELS/BUCHAREST, July 6 European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso demanded on Friday that Romania respect the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary after the government attempted to replace judges at the constitutional court.

Prime Minister Victor Ponta's government backtracked on that plan after international criticism but is now issuing emergency decrees which take immediate effect before the court can rule on them - as well as trying to impeach the president.

Ponta will travel to Brussels next Thursday for talks with Barroso over the situation, which has paralyses policymaking, raised doubts over Romania's International Monetary Fund deal and sent the leu currency tumbling to a record low.

"The president of the European Commission spoke today with the prime minister of Romania and expressed the Commission's concerns," the Commission said in a statement.

"The rule of law, the democratic checks and balances and the independence of the judiciary are cornerstones of the European democracy and indispensable for mutual trust within the European Union," it said. "Government policy and political action must respect these principles and values."

The leu fell immediately after the statement and hit a new all-time low at 4.5344 per euro, trading 1 percent lower on the day. Borrowing costs also rose to 5.97 percent at a two-year debt tender on Thursday, when the Finance Ministry failed to sell as much paper as planned.

Romania has a 5 billion euro IMF-led deal which is important to maintain investor confidence, but the political paralysis and a rapidly rising budget deficit have raised doubts over how closely the new government is sticking to its terms.

The constitutional court this week accused Ponta and his leftist Social Liberal Union (USL) of trying to dismantle it and notified European authorities of threats to its independence.

The USL also ignored a court ruling that the prime minister was not entitled to attend a European meeting, as well as pushing to impeach right-wing President Traian Basescu, a political opponent.

Parliament will vote on whether to suspend him later on Friday. If he is suspended, the EU's second-poorest member would then hold a national referendum on impeachment.

The government, which says it wants to impeach Basescu because he broke the constitution and pressured judges, denies its actions are threatening the rule of law and says the political row will not hurt the justice system.

"Romania's government will take all necessary measures to stick strictly to its obligations under the IMF deal," Ponta told reporters. "If it is believed that measures we have taken in this period do not follow European standards, I stand ready to fix these things."

Basescu says the impeachment attempt aims to undo his efforts to clean up the judiciary and distract attention from plagiarism charges against Ponta, who removed the authority of an academic panel just before it concluded he had copied a large part of his doctoral thesis. (Writing by Sam Cage; Editing by Alison Williams)