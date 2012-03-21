* EU Commission approves pension revamp, debt restructure
* Boosts government plans for Royal Mail privatisation
* Decision welcomed by CWU, privatisation opposed
By Neil Maidment
LONDON, March 21 Privatisation of Britain's
Royal Mail Group moved a step closer after EU
regulators approved government plans to take on its
deficit-ridden pension scheme.
The European Commission said on Wednesday the revamp
included measures that would ensure state-owned Royal Mail would
not enjoy an unfair advantage over competitors.
"In order to achieve a level playing field in postal
markets, it is crucial that incumbent operators neither enjoy
undue advantages, nor suffer from structural disadvantages in
comparison with competitors," EU Competition Commissioner
Joaquin Almunia said in a statement.
"The relief of excessive pension costs and the restructuring
aid approved today will help ensure this balance for Royal Mail
and its competitors," he said.
Britain's decision to take on the pension plan, which has a
deficit of 8.4 billion pounds, is intended to secure the safety
of the fund for staff, and also to attract private sector
investment to Royal Mail.
The Conservative-led coalition government wants to sell up
to 90 percent of the group, with employees to be offered the
remaining stake.
"Today's decision does not mean that a sale of Royal Mail
will happen overnight," Postal Affairs Minister Norman Lamb
said. "However, this decision is a fundamental step towards
achieving that goal."
ASSET TRANSFER
A government source told Reuters on Sunday that Britain's
finance minister George Osborne will use a 28 billion pound
asset transfer from Royal Mail's pension fund to pay down
government debt next year.
Liabilities from the scheme, worth 37.5 billion pounds, will
show up on the government's accounts across the next two decades
as they are drawn on by scheme members.
In order to ensure Royal Mail does not gain a better
position than its competitors, the Commission said Britain could
only relieve the group of costs which are in excess of the level
of pension payments made by comparable companies in the UK.
Royal Mail, which delivers around 59 million items every day
to 29 million British addresses, is struggling with a loss-
making letters and parcels business, exacerbated by the rise in
use of email. The unit made a 41 million pounds operating loss
in the six months to Sept. 25.
Group operating profit in the period more than trebled,
however, to 67 million pounds thanks to strong business at its
European and British express parcel service GLS, and its post
office branch network.
The Communication Workers Union (CWU), which represents
non-managerial staff in Royal Mail Group and the Post Office,
said it was good news for postal workers but remained opposed to
privatisation.
"Nationalising the debt and privatising the profit doesn't
make sense. It's not in the interests of customers, workers or
the taxpayer. Royal Mail is now 8.4 billion pounds better off
and the case for privatisation (is) weaker still," CWU General
Secretary Billy Hayes said in a statement.