BERLIN, March 25 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday that giving countries more flexibility on Europe's Stability and Growth Pact would not necessarily solve their problems.

Speaking at a finance ministry event in Berlin, Schaeuble said, without naming any individual countries, that some member states had been violating the rules for nine years and this proved that more flexibility was not always the solution. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Stephen Brown)