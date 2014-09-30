BRUSSELS, Sept 30 The European Union has
protested to Russia over what it called the "forced
apprehension" of a Lithuanian fishing boat by Russian border
guards, it said on Tuesday.
The EU's relations with Russia have been strained by
Moscow's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region and its support
for pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine.
Russian authorities detained the boat, the Jros Vilkas, and
its crew in "high seas waters" of the Barents Sea on Sept. 18
and towed the vessel to Russian territory, an EU spokesman said.
"We are concerned by the forced apprehension of the
Lithuanian fishing vessel," the spokesman said. Lithuania, a
Baltic coast state, is an EU member that was long under Moscow's
control until the Soviet Union's break-up in 1991.
"The European Union calls on Russia to respect its
international obligations and to immediately release the
vessel," he said, adding that the EU had raised the issue with
the Russian Ambassador to the bloc, Vladimir Chizhov.
The Russian Foreign Ministry published a statement on its
website last week saying Russian border guards had detained the
ship on Sept. 18 after it was checked and determined to have
been fishing in Russia's exclusive economic waters.
The statement said that on board the ship were found 15
tonnes of illegally fished crabs. It said the ship tried to move
into Norway's economic zone waters during checks. The ship was
later forced to sail to Russia's northern port of Murmansk.
Lithuania has also protested to Russia over the fishing boat
incident and demanded that the ship and its crew be set free.
The EU has imposed economic sanctions on Russia over the
Ukraine conflict and Moscow has responded by banning most food
imports from the West.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft in Brussels, Thomas Grove in Moscow
and Andrius Sytas in Vilnius; Editing by Mark Heinrich)