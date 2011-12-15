BRUSSELS Dec 15 The European Union is concerned about reports of irregularities and a lack of fairness during the recent election in Russia, the president of the council of EU states, Herman Van Rompuy, said on Thursday.

"We welcome the fact that 500 election observers were invited to the ... elections," Van Rompuy told a news conference after a meeting with Russian President Dmitry Medvedev.

"We are concerned by irregularities and lack of fairness as reported by ... observers as well as part of the Russian public," he said.

"We are concerned by the detention of protesters. By contrast the recent, large demonstrations were peaceful and the authorities, in my view, handled it very well."

The Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) has criticised the Dec. 4 Russian parliamentary election, saying it was conducted in way that was unfairly slanted in favour of the ruling party.