* Putin to hold Brussels talks with EU leaders
* Ukraine in crisis after rejecting EU accords
* MEP urges EU, Russia to work together on Ukraine
By Adrian Croft
BRUSSELS, Jan 26 European Union and Russian
leaders will trade recriminations over Ukraine at a summit on
Tuesday, as the former Soviet republic reels from violent unrest
after spurning the EU's embrace and lurching back towards
Moscow.
Russian President Vladimir Putin travels to Brussels for
talks with EU leaders at a time when relations are strained over
Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich's decision in November to
turn his back on a trade and political agreement with the EU in
favour of closer trade ties with Russia.
That decision, rewarded with a $15 billion bailout from
Russia, sparked weeks of pro-EU demonstrations in Kiev which
three protesters have been killed.
Police clashed with protesters in the Ukrainian capital
again on Sunday and the opposition said it would keep pushing
for early elections, despite being offered the prime minister's
post by Yanukovich.
The 28-nation EU, which accuses Russia of putting trade
pressure on Ukraine and other ex-Soviet states tempted by closer
ties with Brussels, showed its anger by cancelling the dinner
that traditionally precedes its twice-yearly summits with
Russia.
It has opted instead for an intensive two-and-a-half-hour
session of talks, restricted to top officials, to permit an
in-depth discussion about Ukraine and other divisive issues.
Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will represent
Russia while European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso,
European Council President Herman Van Rompuy and EU foreign
policy chief Catherine Asthon will speak for the EU.
Russia, which regards Ukraine as part of its sphere of
influence, has told European governments to stop meddling in the
Ukrainian crisis and has criticised politicians such as Ashton
for visiting protest sites in Kiev.
Russia and the EU have had "a number of differences which
need to be discussed and clarified" at the summit, Van Rompuy
said in a statement.
The EU's strategy of forging closer ties with ex-Soviet
states was left in tatters when Armenia opted last September to
join a customs union led by Moscow. Ukraine was next to jilt the
EU, after Moscow tightened checks on its imports and threatened
to cut off its gas supplies.
Van Rompuy and Barroso will stress to Putin that "there
shouldn't be any interference or threats" and that Ukraine and
other ex-Soviet states should be free to take their own
decisions, one EU source said, speaking on condition of
anonymity.
CIVIL WAR
A German member of the European Parliament, Knut
Fleckenstein, urged the EU and Russia to work together to foster
a dialogue in Ukraine.
"If they do not want Ukraine to slide into a kind of civil
war, they must work for a dialogue between the Ukrainian
government and the opposition. Russia and the EU can solve this
issue together, but not alone," Fleckenstein, a leader of a
joint committee with Russian legislators, told Reuters.
But the EU source said that, while both sides were likely to
call for an end to violence in Ukraine, no joint statement would
be issued after the meeting.
The EU has launched its own mediation effort in Ukraine,
sending enlargement commissioner Stefan Fuele for talks last
week and Ashton later this week.
"This is not going to be a summit about Ukraine ... (But) of
course the dramatic developments there are undoubtedly a source
of serious concern for both Russia and the EU," Russia's
ambassador to the EU, Vladimir Chizhov, said last week.
Russia is the EU's third-biggest trading partner after the
United States and China, and two-way trade totalled more than
330 billion euros ($452 billion) in 2012. But the two sides are
locked in quarrels over trade and energy which could be raised
in Tuesday's talks.
The EU has launched a World Trade Organization dispute with
Russia over allegations it illegally protects its carmakers, and
has opened an anti-trust probe of Russian energy giant Gazprom
. The Syrian conflict and negotiations with Iran on its
nuclear programme will also be raised at the summit.
($1 = 0.7307 euros)
(Additional reporting by Tom Koerkemeier; Editing by Mark
Trevelyan)