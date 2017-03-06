BRUSSELS Russia will have to prove it can be trusted again but there was no appetite among Western allies for a new cold war, British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Monday.

"Let's be clear: Russia is up to all sorts of no good," Johnson said on arrival at a meeting of EU foreign ministers. "They've got to change, they've got to show they can be trusted again. I think that's very important," he added.

"It's also important to stress that we are not in a new cold war with Russia. Neither the UK, nor our friends in the rest of the EU nor in Washington is there any appetite for a new cold war," he added.

