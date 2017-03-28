LUXEMBOURG, March 28 Sanctions imposed by the
European Union on Russian companies such as its largest oil
group Rosneft are valid, Europe's top court said on
Tuesday.
"The restrictive measures adopted by the Council in response
to the crisis in Ukraine against certain Russian undertakings,
including Rosneft, are valid," the European Court of Justice
said.
The bloc slapped sanctions on Russia after it annexed
Ukraine's Black Sea peninsula Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and
stepped them up as Moscow went on to support a separatist
rebellion in Ukraine's industrial east.
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti, writing by Robert-Jan Bartunek;
Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)