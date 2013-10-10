* EU asks for WTO panel to rule on legality of recycling fee
* EU says fee is effectively import tax on vehicles
* EU vehicle exports to Russia worth 10 bln euros/year
* Japan also lodged complaint, U.S. concerned
(Adds more on WTO dispute process, Japan, U.S. concerns)
BRUSSELS, Oct 10 The European Union asked the
World Trade Organization (WTO) on Thursday to rule on the
legality of a recycling fee Russia imposes on imported cars,
stepping up a trade dispute between the two.
The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, said it had
asked the WTO to establish a dispute settlement panel to
adjudicate on the fee. The EU believes the charge discriminates
against EU vehicle exports to Russia, worth some 10 billion
euros ($13.5 billion) per year.
If the three-person panel rules in the EU's favour, Russia
can appeal but otherwise it will be forced to change its rules
or face trade sanctions. The move risks Russian retaliation
against EU policies.
"As the fee continues to severely hamper exports of a sector
that is key for Europe's economy, we are left with no choice but
to ask for a WTO ruling to ensure Russia complies with its
international obligations," said EU Trade Commissioner Karel De
Gucht.
By triggering WTO litigation, the EU has raised the
temperature in the dispute and signalled that attempts to
negotiate a solution with Russia have failed. The dispute has
highlighted Russia's bumpy start as a member of the WTO, which
it joined barely a year ago, 19 years after it first applied.
The EU initially launched the complaint in July, telling the
WTO it believed Russia was illegally protecting its carmakers
and had given up waiting for Moscow to change the law.
In that first stage, the EU requested consultations with
Russia, with a 60 day period set to find a solution.
Japan also filed a trade complaint against Russia over the
recycling fee in July.
Russia says the fee offsets the cost of recycling cars, but
critics says it is effectively an illegal tax on imports because
it does not apply to cars made in Russia, nor to those from
Belarus or Kazakhstan, which have a customs union with Russia.
The United States has also said it is closely watching
Moscow for any violations that thwart U.S. exports, although it
has yet to announce any definite plans for litigation.
($1 = 0.7398 euros)
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop, additional reporting by Tom
Miles in Geneva; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)