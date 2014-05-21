* EU says Russia is illegally protecting its vehicle makers
BRUSSELS May 21 The European Union took another
trade dispute with Russia to the World Trade Organisation on
Wednesday, seeking to force Moscow to lift duties against German
and Italian light commercial vehicles that Brussels says are
illegal.
Russia imposed duties of 29.6 percent on German van imports
and 23 percent on imports from Italy a year ago, making them
more expensive for consumers and hampering market access. The EU
believes that Russia is illegally protecting its carmakers.
The complaint against the "anti-dumping" duties, which seek
to protect domestic manufacturers from unfairly cheap
competition, comes on top of an EU challenge to a recycling fee
that Russia has imposed on foreign cars, trucks and buses.
It also comes as the EU and the United States weigh imposing
further sanctions on Russia for its annexation of Crimea and its
support of separatist movements in Ukraine.
EU exports of light commercial vehicles have fallen from
more than 100 million euros ($137 million) in 2012.
"The EU believes the anti-dumping duties are incompatible
with WTO law," the European Commission, which handles trade
matters for the 28-country bloc, said in a statement.
The two sides now have 60 days to try to resolve the matter
before the WTO opens a panel to rule on the case.
This is the latest in a series of disputes between the two
sides since Russia joined the WTO in August 2012.
Joining the WTO is a two-way street, with the cost of
signing up to tough standards offset by the benefits of gaining
access to a globally regulated market with guarantees against
protectionism.
Russia's critics say it has never made good on its WTO
obligations and that the car taxes are part of a string of
non-compliant policies on goods ranging from alcoholic drinks to
combine harvesters.
Conversely, Russia has complained against EU measures to
open up the bloc's gas and electricity markets, which it says
challenge Gazprom's business model.
($1 = 0.7302 Euros)
(Reporting by Robin Emmott and Philip Blenkinsop)