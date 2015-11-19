(Updates with Kremlin reaction)
By Andrius Sytas
VILNIUS Nov 19 European Commission chief
Jean-Claude Juncker wrote to Russian President Vladimir Putin
this week, suggesting closer trade ties between the EU and a
Russian-led economic bloc once a ceasefire is implemented in
Ukraine, but the Kremlin dismissed the idea.
In the letter, written after a G20 summit in Turkey and seen
by Reuters, Juncker underlined the importance he attached to
good relations between the European Union and Moscow, "which to
my regret have not been able to develop over the past year".
He said he had asked Commission officials to study options
to bring the EU and the Eurasian Economic Union - a grouping of
former Soviet states dominated by Moscow - closer together.
"The decision on the circumstances in which to proceed along
this path is in the hands of the member states of the European
Union and should in particular be synchronised with the
implementing of the Minsk agreements," Juncker wrote, referring
to the name of a peace deal relating to Ukraine.
The initiative could offer Putin an incentive to cooperate
in Ukraine at a time when France and some other west European
states are trying to re-engage with Moscow after the Paris
attacks to fight Islamic State and forge a peace deal in Syria.
The Kremlin reacted coolly, saying on Thursday it had
received the letter, but that what Juncker was proposing was
unrealistic.
"This correlation with fulfilling the Minsk accords,
especially in the current conditions when we see Kiev's
unwillingness once again to honour these accords ... is hardly
relevant or possible," Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told
reporters.
The idea of dialogue between the EU and the Eurasian
Economic Union was an old one, Peskov said, but one which he
conceded was essential to develop trade and economic relations.
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius said he was
surprised by the letter, which he said did not reflect a common
view of EU member states and made no reference to EU sanctions
against Russia over its annexation of Crimea and the
destabilisation of eastern Ukraine.
Baltic and central European member states are worried that
the EU executive and west European partners may be preparing to
let Moscow off the hook of sanctions over Ukraine in return for
cooperation in the Middle East.
A Commission spokeswoman confirmed that Juncker had written
to Putin after they had a brief conversation at the G20 summit
but said he had not made any new commitments in the letter.
"NOT SEXY"
Juncker caused controversy last month when he said at an
event in Germany that Europe must improve its relationship with
Russia and should not let this be decided by Washington.
"We must make efforts towards a practical relationship with
Russia," he said on Oct. 8 in Passau. "It's not sexy but that
must be the case, we can't go on like this."
The Eurasian Economic Union is a newly-formed trade bloc
which, aside from Russia, includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan
and Kyrgyzstan.
EU officials said nothing in Juncker's letter called into
question the extension of the financial and personal sanctions
against Russia when they come up for renewal in January.
Linkevicius said he was confident that there would be
agreement to roll over the measures in January.
"I would prefer an improvement of the situation in Ukraine,
but all indications at the moment show that the Minsk agreements
are not kept. And our agreement is that in such case we will
extend sanctions," he told Reuters.
Concluding the brief letter, Juncker said he had asked his
diplomatic adviser, Richard Szostak, to follow the issue of
closer trade ties closely.
"I can assure you that the European Commission will be a
helpful partner in this process," he wrote.
Russia seized Crimea militarily last year after pro-Moscow
Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich was ousted by a popular
uprising in favour of closer economic and political ties with
the European Union.
The EU has imposed successive waves of sanctions over the
annexation of the Black Sea peninsula and support for separatist
rebels in eastern Europe.
