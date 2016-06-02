* Russian, Chinese firms hit with EU steel duties
By Philip Blenkinsop and Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, June 2 Two of Russia's largest
steelmakers NLMK and Severstal have made
formal complaints against two EU officials, alleging bullying
during an EU investigation into whether China and Russia
exported steel at unfairly low prices.
Tensions between Russia and Brussels have been high since
Moscow's seizure of Ukraine's Crimea region in March 2014 that
led to economic sanctions.
Ties have been further soured by an anti-dumping
investigation into cold-rolled flat steel products following
complaints from European producers that they face unfair
competition from Russian and also Chinese rivals.
The Commission has imposed provisional anti-dumping duties
on a number of Russian and Chinese companies - including for
NLMK at the highest rate of 26.2 percent and Severstal at 25.4
percent. These were enforced even though the investigation is
only set to close by August.
A letter from the Brussels office of international law firm
Dentons Europe to the European Commission, seen by Reuters and
dated May 31, alleges that two Commission officials carried out
verification visits to NLMK "in such a way as to amount,
cumulatively, to bullying, psychological harassment and
perceived intimidation".
The visits were aimed at gathering information for the
investigation, the letter said. Such visits are normal practice
during EC trade investigations.
The two EU officials at the trade directorate, case handler
William De Ruyck and assistant case handler Jean-Michel Bindner,
declined to comment when spoken to by Reuters.
A European Commission source said it was aware of the
concerns raised by NLMK and held its staff to the highest
ethical standards but had no further comment.
Complaints over EU trade investigations are normally about
methodology or tariffs imposed rather than allegations such as
those made by NLMK and Severstal.
In an emailed statement sent to Reuters, NLMK said the
Commission's investigation into imports of cold-rolled flat
steel products was conducted with "flagrant violations of all
possible norms and standards, as filed in a separate complaint
to the European Commission".
NLMK said the decision to impose the duties was absurd and
it denied allegations it was dumping steel, or selling it at
below cost price, on the EU market.
NLMK said it employs over 2,000 people in the European Union
and continues to invest in developing its EU operations.
Severstal confirmed it had sent a letter of complaint about
the behaviour of two EU officials, adding that it had cooperated
fully with the investigation and had not engaged in dumping.
Dentons office in Brussels was not immediately available for
comment.
(Additional reporting by Jack Stubbs in Moscow; Editing by
Susan Fenton and Alexander Smith)