GENEVA Oct 31 The European Union launched a trade dispute at the World Trade Organization on Friday to challenge Russia's treatment of European exports of agricultural and manufactured goods, the WTO said in a statement.

The WTO said the EU accused Russia of levying tariffs that were higher than permitted on several types of goods, including paper and paperboard, palm oil and its fractions, refrigerators and combined refrigerators-freezers.

Under WTO rules, Russia will have 60 days to settle the issue in direct talks with the EU. After that the EU could escalate the dispute by asking the WTO to adjudicate. The dispute is the fifth involving Russia and the EU at the WTO. (Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Stephanie Nebehay)