(Adds European Commission comment)
GENEVA Oct 31 The European Union launched a
trade dispute at the World Trade Organization on Friday to
challenge Russia's treatment of European exports of paper
products, refrigerators and palm oil, the EU and the WTO said.
The EU accuses Russia of levying higher than permitted
tariffs on several types of goods, including paper and
paperboard, palm oil and its fractions, refrigerators and
combined refrigerators-freezers.
Under WTO rules, Russia will have 60 days to settle the
issue in direct talks with the EU. After that the EU could
escalate the dispute by asking the WTO to adjudicate.
This is the latest in a series of EU complaints lodged since
Russia joined the WTO in 2012. They include a recyling fee on
foreign cars, duties on light commercial vehicles and pork.
The European Commission said in a statement that the higher
duties had a clearly negative impact on European exports of the
products that were worth some 600 million euros ($754.8 million)
per year.
"The EU has raised this issue with Russia both in bilateral
talks and in WTO committees but to no avail," the Commission
said.
European Commission spokesman Wojtek Talko said the case was
not related to Moscow's decision in August to ban most Western
food imports in response to U.S. and EU sanctions against Russia
over its role in the Ukraine crisis.
Russia is the European Union's third most important trading
partner, with 120 billion euros of exports per year, mainly
machinery, transport equipment, chemicals, medicines and
agricultural products.
(1 US dollar = 0.7962 euro)
(Reporting by Tom Miles; additional reporting by Philip
Blenkinsop; editing by Stephanie Nebehay and Adrian Croft)