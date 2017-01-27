(Adds background, detail, EU comment)
By Tom Miles
GENEVA Jan 27 The European Union scored a few
legal hits against Russia in a World Trade Organization ruling
on Friday, having launched a challenge in May 2014 against
Russian anti-dumping duties on German and Italian light
commercial vehicles.
But the panel of WTO adjudicators, threw out many of the
EU's arguments. Russia had imposed duties of 29.6 percent on
German van imports and 23 percent on imports from Italy in 2013,
claiming they were unfairly priced to undermine Russian
producers.
The case was one of a string of apparently tit-for-tat legal
moves between the EU and Russia soon after Russia joined the WTO
in 2012, 19 years after it started negotiating its membership.
Friday's ruling, which can be appealed by either side, may
help shape Russia's use of anti-dumping duties or EU attempts to
counter them, actions that show no sign of slowing down.
European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said the WTO
had made a very clear ruling against an unfair, protectionist
and anti-competitive measure.
"The duties on light commercial vehicles are not in line
with commitments by Russia at the time it joined the WTO. Those
measures now have to be removed," she said in a statement.
WTO members are allowed to impose duties on imports they
think are being "dumped", or unfairly priced to compete with
their own production, but they have to be able to prove it.
The WTO panel upheld the EU's argument that Russia had not
correctly assessed its own market for vans, having defined its
domestic industry as consisting of one producer, Sollers
, and excluding another, GAZ.
But other EU arguments, such as a claim that Russia had
mixed up data expressed in dollars and roubles, failed to
convince the arbitrators.
Relations between the EU and Russia reached a low after the
overthrow of Ukraine's Moscow-backed president Viktor Yanukovych
in February 2014 and Russia's annexation of Crimea and backing
of a separatist revolt in eastern Ukraine, prompting EU
sanctions.
