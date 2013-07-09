Peru seeks more international aid to cope with extreme floods
* Peru to auction reconstruction contracts in August or September
GENEVA/BRUSSELS, July 9 The European Union will launch the first trade dispute against Russia at the World Trade Organization later on Tuesday, challenging Moscow's car recycling levy, diplomats said.
"We gave Russia until July 1 to lift these recycling fees and it failed to do so, so that is why we are taking this to the WTO. Hopefully this can be resolved quickly. It is important that Russia, as a WTO member, plays by global trade rules," an EU diplomat said. (Reporting by Tom Miles and Robin Emmott; Editing by Alison Williams)
SYDNEY, April 1 Tens of thousands of Australians were stranded by floodwaters on Saturday after the remnants of a powerful cyclone swept along the country's east coast, cutting roads, destroying bridges and killing two people.
March 31 Caterpillar Inc said on Friday it will shut its Aurora, Illinois, plant, costing about 800 employees their jobs as the world's largest construction and mining equipment maker shifts production to other U.S. facilities.