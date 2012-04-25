BRUSSELS, April 25 EU antitrust regulators are
investigating whether marketing deals and discounted fees
granted by France's Nimes airport to Ryanair gave the
Irish low-cost carrier an unfair advantage, in the latest probe
against Ryanair.
"The (European) Commission has concerns that such
arrangements could give the airline an undue economic advantage
that its competitors do not enjoy," the EU executive said in a
statement on Wednesday.
"In addition, the Commission will assess whether part of
the aid to the airport operators has been passed on to the
airline."
Veolia Transport operates the Nimes airport, located in the
south of France. The local Chamber of Commerce was in charge
until December 2006.
The Commission's investigation will also look into potential
state aid granted by French authorities to the airport.
The EU watchdog has in recent months opened investigations
into various deals between Ryanair and airports in Germany,
France and Austria.