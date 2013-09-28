NEW YORK, Sept 27 Samsung Electronics Co
on Friday offered remedies that may settle a
European Union probe over whether it breached antitrust rules
through its use of patent lawsuits against rival Apple Inc
.
"Samsung has agreed to propose commitments that will be
market tested," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said
in a speech in New York on Friday. "We hope to conclude this
case."
The details of the offer were not disclosed, and Samsung
could not immediately be reached for comment.
South Korean-based Samsung attempted to settle with the
European Commission earlier but the antitrust regulator had said
it wanted more concessions.
Samsung and Apple, the world's top two smartphone makers by
volume and sales, are locked in patent disputes in at least 10
countries as they vie for control of the lucrative and
fast-growing mobile market.
Samsung dropped injunction requests against Apple in Europe
after the Commission filed charges against it last year.
The Commission also charged Google's Motorola
Mobility with a similar anti-competitive offense in May.
The Samsung case may help bring clarity to technology
patents known as standard-essential patents, or SEPs, across the
industry.