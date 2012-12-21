BRUSSELS Dec 21 The European Commission charged
Samsung Electronics on Friday with abusing its
dominant position in seeking to bar rival Apple from
using a patent deemed essential to mobile phone use.
The Commission sent a "statement of objections" to the South
Korean group, with its preliminary view that Samsung was not
acting fairly.
"Intellectual property rights are an important cornerstone
of the single market. However, such rights should not be misused
when they are essential to implement industry standards, which
bring huge benefits to businesses and consumers alike,"
Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in statement.