* Apple, Samsung locked in disputes in at least 10 nations
* Samsung says confident Commission will find in its favour
BRUSSELS Dec 21 The European Commission charged
Samsung Electronics on Friday with abusing its
dominant position in seeking to bar rival Apple from
using a patent deemed essential to mobile phone use.
The Commission sent a "statement of objections" to the South
Korean group, with its preliminary view that Samsung was not
acting fairly.
"Intellectual property rights are an important cornerstone
of the single market. However, such rights should not be misused
when they are essential to implement industry standards, which
bring huge benefits to businesses and consumers alike,"
Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in statement.
Apple and Samsung, the world's top two smartphone makers,
are locked in patent disputes in at least 10 countries as they
vie to dominate the lucrative mobile market and win over
customers with their latest gadgets.
The filing of competition objections is the latest step in
the Commission's investigation. After notifying Samsung in
writing, the company will have a chance to reply and request a
hearing before regulators.
If the Commission then concludes that the firm has violated
the rules, it could impose a fine of up to 10 percent of the
electronics firm's total annual turnover.
Technology companies are increasingly turning to the
European Commission as the European Union's competition
authority, to resolve their disputes. The Commission is also
investigating Google and Microsoft.
In the case of Samsung, its standard-essential patents
(SEPs) relate to the EU's 3G UMTS standard. When this was
adopted in Europe, Samsung committed to license the patents
fairly to competitors, the Commission said.
However, it began seeking an injunction in 2011 in various
EU member states against Apple's use of these patents. The
Commission opened its investigation in January 2012.
Samsung said it was studying the Commission's statement. It
said it would cooperate fully and "firmly defend ourselves
against any misconceived allegations".
"Samsung is confident that, in due course, the Commission
will conclude that we have acted in compliance with European
Union competition laws."