BRUSSELS, June 25 Samsung Electronics
is in early talks with the EU antitrust regulator to
settle charges that it abused its market position by barring
Apple from using an essential mobile phone patent, two people
familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
"Samsung has been involved in settlement discussions for
several months now. Samsung wants to settle," said one of the
sources, who declined to be identified because of the
sensitivity of the matter.
The talks come after the European Commission told Samsung in
December that it was acting unfairly by seeking injunctions
against Apple over use of the essential patents.
The sources said it was still too early to say if the
discussions would result in a settlement. That would mean no
finding of wrongdoing for Samsung and no fine, which could
otherwise reach as much as $17.3 billion if the Korean firm is
found to be in breach of EU laws.
