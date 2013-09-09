BRUSSELS, Sept 9 European Union regulators have
told Samsung Electronics to offer more concessions
to settle EU charges that its use of patent lawsuits against
rival Apple breached antitrust rules after a first
offer fell short.
If Samsung fails to allay the European Commission's
concerns, it could face a fine of as much as $18.3 billion or 10
percent of its 2012 revenues.
Samsung and Apple, the world's top two smartphone
makers by volume and sales, are locked in patent disputes in at
least 10 countries as they vie for control of the lucrative and
fast-growing mobile market.
"The Commission can confirm that Samsung has submitted
proposals, the Commission has assessed them and asked Samsung to
improve them," EU spokesman Jonathan Todd said. He did not
provide details.
Reuters reported on June 25 that Samsung was in early talks
with the EU antitrust regulator to settle the case.
Samsung declined to comment.
The company dropped its injunction requests against Apple in
Europe after the Commission filed charges against it last year,
saying such actions against companies willing to pay the fees
were anti-competitive.
The Commission also charged Google's Motorola
Mobility with a similar offence in May.