By Foo Yun Chee
PARIS Dec 9 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
will likely need to do more to settle an
investigation over whether its use of patent lawsuits against
Apple Inc breached EU rules, the EU antitrust chief
said on Monday.
World No. 1 smartphone maker Samsung said in September that
it would not seek take competitors to court over patent disputes
over the next five years.
It also offered to discuss licensing fees with rivals over a
one-year period and to let a court or an arbitrator decide on
the issue in the event of disagreement. The European Commission
subsequently sought feedback from competitors.
European Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia suggested
rivals were less than happy with Samsung's offer.
"We will take account of the feedback when we discuss with
Samsung possible improvements to their commitments in the coming
weeks," Almunia told a patent conference organised by Premier
Cercle. He did not provide details.
Samsung and Apple are battling each other in courts in more
than 10 countries as they vie for control of the lucrative
mobile market. Samsung's mobile devices unit accounts for about
two-thirds of the group's total profit.
Samsung could face a fine as much as $18.3 billion or 10
percent of its 2012 revenue if it fails to ease EU regulatory
concerns.