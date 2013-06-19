Ghana 91-day bill yield dips to 17.3888 pct
ACCRA, March 31 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill dipped to 17.3888 percent at an auction on Friday from 17.5103 percent at the last sale, on March 24.
BRUSSELS, June 19 EU regulators are investigating whether a 400-million-euro ($535.70 million) credit facility granted to Scandinavian airline SAS by Sweden and Denmark, together with other creditors, last year was carried out in line with market conditions and EU state aid rules.
The revolving credit facility (RCF) was intended to help SAS, which is 50-percent owned by the governments of Sweden, Norway and Denmark, become profitable again.
Sweden, Denmark and Norway provided half of the facility and the remaining 50 percent by most of the banks that took part in a previous aid measure and minority shareholders the Knut and Alice Wallenberg Foundation (KAW).
The European Commission opened an investigation into the case on Wednesday, saying this would allow third parties to provide feedback.
"The Commission doubts that the new RCF was carried out on market conditions, as the public shareholders on the one hand and the banks and KAW on the other hand were not in a comparable situation."
($1 = 0.7467 euros) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)
ACCRA, March 31 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill dipped to 17.3888 percent at an auction on Friday from 17.5103 percent at the last sale, on March 24.
March 31 Bonds issued by the Venezuelan government crashed on Friday as political tensions escalated following the annulment of the country's legislature by its high court earlier this week, a move that ignited protests and international condemnation.
OTTAWA, March 31 Canada's low interest rates are not fueling speculation in the housing market, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said in an interview published on Friday, adding that economic growth in the country is still uneven.