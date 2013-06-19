BRUSSELS, June 19 EU regulators are investigating whether a 400-million-euro ($535.70 million) credit facility granted to Scandinavian airline SAS by Sweden and Denmark, together with other creditors, last year was carried out in line with market conditions and EU state aid rules.

The revolving credit facility (RCF) was intended to help SAS, which is 50-percent owned by the governments of Sweden, Norway and Denmark, become profitable again.

Sweden, Denmark and Norway provided half of the facility and the remaining 50 percent by most of the banks that took part in a previous aid measure and minority shareholders the Knut and Alice Wallenberg Foundation (KAW).

The European Commission opened an investigation into the case on Wednesday, saying this would allow third parties to provide feedback.

"The Commission doubts that the new RCF was carried out on market conditions, as the public shareholders on the one hand and the banks and KAW on the other hand were not in a comparable situation."

($1 = 0.7467 euros) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)