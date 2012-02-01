BRUSSELS Feb 1 The European Union's
executive will award Germany's OHB Technology a
contract on Thursday to build eight satellites for the bloc's
Galileo navigation system, EU sources with knowledge of the
decision said.
"OHB will be given the contract to build eight Galileo
satellites," one of the sources said, adding that the total
value of the order was 250 million euros ($327 million).
OHB beat off competition from a consortium led by EADS
Astrium to build the satellites for Europe's planned
rival to the U.S. Global Positioning System (GPS).
($1 = 0.7639 euros)
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, writing by Charlie Dunmore)