BRUSSELS, Feb 1 The European Union will
award Germany's OHB AG a 250-million-euro ($327 mln)
contract on Thursday to build eight satellites for the bloc's
Galileo navigation system, EU officials with knowledge of the
decision said.
The satellites will be built by OHB-System, the aerospace
engineering division of Bremen-based OHB AG. OHB-System has been
closely linked to the Galileo programme for several years.
"OHB will be given the contract to build eight Galileo
satellites," one of the officials said on Wednesday, adding that
the total value of the order was 250 million euros.
The award will officially be announced by Antonio Tajani,
the European commissioner for industry, in London on Thursday.
OHB beat off competition from a consortium led by EADS
Astrium to secure the contract. OHB also secured the
last tender in 2010, when it won an order to make the first 14
satellites for Galileo.
Once complete, the programme is expected to have 30
satellites in orbit, providing positioning data for cars, ships,
aircraft and mobile phone users. The system will compete with
the dominant, U.S.-run Global Positioning System.
Launched in 2003, Galileo has been plagued by funding
problems that were only resolved when the EU agreed to foot the
entire bill with taxpayers' money after commercial backers
withdrew in 2007.
More than 5 billion euros have already been earmarked, and
the European Commission, the EU's executive, has asked for an
extra 1 billion euros annually from 2014-20 to complete the
satellite network and pay for its upkeep.
While OHB secured the main contract, EADS Astrium will be
awarded a separate contract to adapt the Ariane 5 launcher,
developed by France's Arianespace, to carry four Galileo
satellites into orbit at a time.
Tajani will announce both deals and sign a contract with
Arianespace for the launch of future Galileo satellites using
Ariane 5 in London at 1130 GMT on Thursday.
