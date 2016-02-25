* EU lawmakers say they acted out of humanitarian concerns
By Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, Feb 25 The European Parliament called
on the European Union to impose an arms embargo against Saudi
Arabia on Thursday, saying Britain, France and other EU
governments should no longer sell weapons to a country accused
of targeting civilians in Yemen.
EU lawmakers, who voted overwhelmingly in favour of an
embargo, said Britain had licensed more than $3 billion of arms
sales to Saudi Arabia since Saudi-led forces began military
operations in Yemen in March last year.
Nearly 6,000 people have been killed since the coalition
entered the conflict, almost half of them civilians, according
to the United Nations, and the European Parliament said it was
acting on humanitarian grounds.
"This is about Yemen. The human rights violations have
reached a level that means Europe is obliged to act and to end
arms sales to Saudi Arabia," said Richard Howitt, a British
centre-left lawmaker who led efforts to hold the vote.
The parliament's vote is not legally binding but lawmakers
hope it will pressure EU governments to agree to an embargo,
following a petition of 750,000 European citizens calling for
the suspension of weapon sales.
Fellow British lawmaker Alyn Smith, a Scottish Nationalist
who grew up in Saudi Arabia, has also written to EU foreign
policy chief Federica Mogherini calling for the embargo.
However, any EU embargo would go against U.S. President
Barack Obama's policy of bolstering U.S. military support for
Saudi Arabia after Washington brokered a deal with regional
rival Iran last year to curtail Tehran's nuclear ambitions.
Britain and France are the main European suppliers of arms
to Saudi Arabia, while Germany also licensed arms exports of
almost $200 million to the Sunni kingdom in the first six months
of 2015, the latest economy ministry data available.
EU lawmakers warned the vote may prompt retaliation from
Saudi Arabia, whose envoy to the European Union held several
meetings with EU lawmakers and tried to dissuade the parliament.
"The Saudis said to me they may cut off relations. I hope
those are just words," Howitt said, adding that the quickest way
to avoid an arms embargo was to end the conflict in Yemen.
Saudi Arabia's ambassador, Abdulrahman Al Ahmed, defended
the kingdom's actions in a letter to EU lawmakers on Sunday,
saying that "the larger ramifications of our not taking action
in Yemen would have had devastating geopolitical consequences
for the kingdom, Europe and the broader West as well."
Saudi Arabia leads a coalition of nine Arab countries that
began a military campaign in March 2015 to prevent Houthi
rebels, whom it sees as a proxy for Iran, from taking complete
control of Yemen.
The Houthis and their allies, forces loyal to former Yemen
President Ali Abdullah Saleh, accuse the coalition of launching
a war of aggression.
Yemen has become one of the world's worst humanitarian
crises. The U.N. says famine looms as over half the population,
or 14.4 million people, face hunger. Clinics and hospitals have
been repeatedly hit.
