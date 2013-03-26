* EU Parliament's Hokmark - savers should be aware of bank
risks
* Hokmark - deposits under 100,000 safe but those above are
not
* Remarks come as EU prepares new law to tackle failing
banks
By John O'Donnell
BRUSSELS, March 26 The European Parliament will
demand that big savers take losses if their banks run into
trouble, a senior lawmaker told Reuters, adding momentum to a
policy unveiled as part of a Cypriot bailout.
Although some policymakers have sought to portray Cyprus and
the losses suffered by depositors at two of its banks as a
one-off, many experts believe it marks a dramatic change in tack
in how Europe deals with troubled banks, to spare taxpayers who
have been on the hook for previous bailouts.
Jeroen Dijsselbloem, head of the Eurogroup of euro zone
finance ministers, said on Monday that in future, the currency
bloc should first ask banks to recapitalise themselves, then
look to shareholders and bondholders and then "if necessary" to
uninsured deposit holders.
Now the likelihood is rising that tough treatment of big
depositors will be written into a new EU law, making losses for
large savers a permanent feature of future banking crises.
"You need to be able to do the bail-in as well with
deposits," said Gunnar Hokmark, an influential member of the
European Parliament, who is leading negotiations with EU
countries to finalise a law for winding up problem banks.
The European Parliament has an equal say alongside EU
countries when deciding who must bear the brunt of future bank
failures such as those now being seen on Cyprus.
"Deposits below 100,000 euros are protected ... deposits
above 100,000 euros are not protected and shall be treated as
part of the capital that can be bailed in," Hokmark told
Reuters, adding that he was confident a majority of his peers in
the parliament backed this line.
The law, which will also introduce means to impose losses on
bondholders, is due to take effect at the start of 2015. Germany
wants provisions for bailing in bondholders and others in the
same year, though that may be delayed.
The European Commission wrote the first draft of the law but
left it to member countries and the parliament to decide whether
and when savers should face losses, when a failing bank is being
salvaged or shuttered. Earlier on Tuesday, it said only that
such a step was possible.
Hokmark urged savers to check their banks' health before
taking the risk of depositing money.
"If you put your money in Royal Bank of Scotland ... or
Deutsche Bank, depending on how that bank is working you are
taking a risk," he said. "You need to be aware that you are
taking a risk.
"I want us to legislate in a way that makes investors aware
of the risk," said Hokmark, adding that savers should be asking
whether their bank is solvent. "The bail-in instrument is
creating thousands and thousands of supervisory authorities."
Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades agreed in a last-ditch
deal to close down the second-largest bank, Cyprus Popular, and
inflict heavy losses on big depositors, many of them Russian,
after Cyprus's financial sector ran into trouble when
investments in Greece went sour.
"The markets may be shocked but some principles have to be
laid down," said one EU official, speaking on condition of
anonymity, adding that it would be "unfair" for the new EU law
to take a different approach to that used in Cyprus.
(Reporting By John O'Donnell, editing by Mike Peacock)