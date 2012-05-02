BRUSSELS May 2 The European Union's statistics
agency released new figures on household savings this week which
underline just how much of an impact the debt crisis is having
on ordinary citizens.
The household savings rate, defined as gross savings divided
by gross disposable income, climbed to 11.8 percent in the
27-nation European Union in the fourth quarter of last year, up
from 11.2 percent in the previous quarter.
It is the highest level since the second quarter of 2009,
underscoring the cautious attitude households have adopted in
the face of a crisis that has dragged on for more than two years
and shows little sign of slowing.
The figures also suggest households in countries on the EU
periphery, such as Portugal, Spain and Greece, are scaling back
spending to insulate themselves, economists say.
"It's all part of the deleveraging, especially in the
peripheral countries," said ING bank senior economist Carsten
Brzeski. "In the core countries, we're probably seeing
cautionary savings, not deleveraging."
The figures, released by Eurostat on Monday, show that the
savings rate in the 17 countries that share the euro was even
higher, at 13.7 percent, perhaps reflecting greater caution.
A high household savings rate is associated with a reduction
in internal consumption, one of the drivers of growth. Latest
figures from the European Central Bank show that corporate loans
also dropped in March for the second month in a row.
"All the data suggest that stagnation is the best we can
hope for the European economy in the coming quarters," Brzeski
said. "We see hardly any credit growth, hardly any consumption,
so it's easy to see why politicians are longing for programmes
to stimulate growth."
EU leaders will meet on June 28-29 for a summit focused on
growth and how to deliver a quicker stimulus to the European
economy, which is on the brink of another recession. Efforts so
far have concentrated on structural reforms, which many
countries need but which can take years to deliver benefits.
While 25 of the EU's 27 countries have signed up to a
'fiscal compact' to keep budget deficits in check, many leaders
are now calling for a 'growth compact' to spur the economy,
saying that austerity measures have gone too far.
The euro zone economy contracted 0.3 percent in the fourth
quarter of 2011 and economists expect that trend to have
continued in the first quarter of 2012. First estimates for
first quarter GDP will be released by Eurostat on May 15.
(Writing by Silviu Pop; editing by Luke Baker and Rex
Merrifield)