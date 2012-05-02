BRUSSELS May 2 The European Union's statistics agency released new figures on household savings this week which underline just how much of an impact the debt crisis is having on ordinary citizens.

The household savings rate, defined as gross savings divided by gross disposable income, climbed to 11.8 percent in the 27-nation European Union in the fourth quarter of last year, up from 11.2 percent in the previous quarter.

It is the highest level since the second quarter of 2009, underscoring the cautious attitude households have adopted in the face of a crisis that has dragged on for more than two years and shows little sign of slowing.

The figures also suggest households in countries on the EU periphery, such as Portugal, Spain and Greece, are scaling back spending to insulate themselves, economists say.

"It's all part of the deleveraging, especially in the peripheral countries," said ING bank senior economist Carsten Brzeski. "In the core countries, we're probably seeing cautionary savings, not deleveraging."

The figures, released by Eurostat on Monday, show that the savings rate in the 17 countries that share the euro was even higher, at 13.7 percent, perhaps reflecting greater caution.

A high household savings rate is associated with a reduction in internal consumption, one of the drivers of growth. Latest figures from the European Central Bank show that corporate loans also dropped in March for the second month in a row.

"All the data suggest that stagnation is the best we can hope for the European economy in the coming quarters," Brzeski said. "We see hardly any credit growth, hardly any consumption, so it's easy to see why politicians are longing for programmes to stimulate growth."

EU leaders will meet on June 28-29 for a summit focused on growth and how to deliver a quicker stimulus to the European economy, which is on the brink of another recession. Efforts so far have concentrated on structural reforms, which many countries need but which can take years to deliver benefits.

While 25 of the EU's 27 countries have signed up to a 'fiscal compact' to keep budget deficits in check, many leaders are now calling for a 'growth compact' to spur the economy, saying that austerity measures have gone too far.

The euro zone economy contracted 0.3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2011 and economists expect that trend to have continued in the first quarter of 2012. First estimates for first quarter GDP will be released by Eurostat on May 15. (Writing by Silviu Pop; editing by Luke Baker and Rex Merrifield)