AACHEN, Germany May 16 German Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble proposed on Wednesday
a shakeup of the European Union's institutional machinery,
saying the executive Commission should become a government for
the crisis-ridden bloc.
The euro zone debt crisis has revived calls in some quarters
for much closer European integration, including harmonised tax
and spending policies, anathema to Eurosceptics, especially in
Britain, which is in the EU but not the euro.
"I would be for the further development of the European
Commission into a government. I am for the election of a
European president," Schaeuble told an academic event in the
German town of Aachen.
Schaeuble is known as one of the most pro-European ministers
in Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right coalition.