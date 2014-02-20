* Socialists leader says youth employment top of campaign
By Luke Baker, Robin Emmott and John O'Donnell
BRUSSELS, Feb 20 European Parliament President
Martin Schulz, a leading candidate to become the next president
of the European Commission, laid out his campaign proposals on
Thursday, saying it was essential to restore citizens' trust in
the European Union.
Acknowledging that Europe had lost its way after four years
of economic crisis, Schulz, the German leader of the centre-left
Socialists and Democrats in the parliament, listed his campaign
goals as tackling youth employment, investing in renewable
energy and the digital economy, and strengthening education.
"To regain trust, to get people back on track in favour of
the European Union, we must reform," he told Reuters in an
interview as part of its Euro Zone Summit.
"Let's start with another way of thinking. Not, is there
still a corner of Europe that we haven't yet interfered with,
but instead, what can be done better?"
He said that if chosen to head the Commission, the executive
body responsible for drafting laws affecting all 500 million EU
citizens, his first question to civil servants would be: what
are you doing that could be better done elsewhere?
The next European Commission president will be chosen
following elections to the European Parliament on May 22-25.
In the most comprehensive poll yet conducted, released on
Wednesday, the Socialists and Democrats were forecast to win the
election, taking 221 seats in the 751-seat parliament, a 14
percent gain on their current standing.
That would put Schulz in a commanding position to become the
next Commission president, although it is not an open-and-shut
case. He would first have to be backed by a weighted majority of
EU leaders and then secure a majority in parliament, which would
mean gathering support from rival political groups.
CHANGE HOW BRUSSELS WORKS
Schulz, 58, a former mayor and bookshop owner from the far
west of Germany, has frequently been critical of the current
crop of EU leaders, arguing that they are taking decisions
without sufficiently engaging with ordinary citizens.
One of his biggest frustrations is that not enough has been
done to counter youth unemployment, with joblessness among young
people now topping 50 percent in countries such as Greece.
Mentioning young people he had met across Europe, including
a Spanish woman with degrees in architecture and psychology who
had failed to get a job despite sending 300 applications, he
said the continent could not go on without changing.
"Partially we have lost our orientation. Europe is not as
clear as it was in previous times for citizens. The European
Union was a promise for more welfare, for more social stability,
for more peace," he said. "The promise has not been kept. We
need to find the way back, how we keep what we promised."
Given the impact of the economic crisis over the past four
years, most pollsters expect anti-EU or protest parties on the
far-right and far-left to do well in the elections, perhaps
securing as much as a quarter of the seats in parliament.
Schulz agreed that the extremes would do well, but said that
did not mean a debate about the issues could not convince
radicals that Europe could be the answer to their problems.
"Those who criticise the European Union are not
eurosceptics, this is the biggest mistake," he said. "We must
say to them: 'We understand you, you are right'."
The key, he said, was in taking concrete steps to foster job
creation, including giving credits or cheaper financing to
companies that hire workers, and investing in renewable energy
and the digital economy, as well as long-term education.
Germany's shift from nuclear power to an increased reliance
on wind and solar energy was a pointer for the future. If the
world's third largest industrialized economy could move entirely
to renewables, he said, it would serve as a model for others.
But he said it was also essential that responsibility was
delegated away from Brussels and down to national, regional and
local authorities, allowing the EU to focus on the big issues
and not come across as an anonymous Big Brother.
He described Brussels as being in some people's minds an
"arrogant power which rules over us but has nothing to do with
our daily lives". Instead, people should know it is not true.
"And even if it is true, we are prepared to change it, he
said. "Because the European Union does not exist for itself, it
exists for the citizens of Europe."
(Writing by Luke Baker; editing by Jeremy Gaunt)