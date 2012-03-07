* EU eyes system of transferring ownership of bonds, shares
* Draft law aims to open up settlement to competition
* Euroclear Bank, Clearstream could face costly revamp
By John O'Donnell and Huw Jones
BRUSSELS/LONDON, March 7 The settlement of
share and bond trades in the European Union will be thrown open
to competition and close scrutiny under a draft EU law published
on Wednesday.
Settling trades, the final step in any deal where ownership
of a bond or share is transferred to the buyer, relies on a
multi-trillion euro system to swap legal title to a security in
return for payment.
The system stood up well during the financial crisis and
none of the 30 central securities depositories (CSDs) in the EU
needed support.
But the European Union's financial services chief Michel
Barnier wants to turn this fragmented landscape into a more
efficient, better regulated system to cut cross-border trading
costs for investors.
"These are institutions... that play a fundamental role in
the workings of our economy," Barnier told a news briefing.
"We want to make sure that securities are safe, that the
purchasers and sellers of these securities get their securities
and money on time and without any risk."
Before the market for trading shares and bonds became
electronic, investors depended on a paper certificate as proof
of ownership. With new technology, this was reduced to an
electronic tag, held in a CSD such as Euroclear.
When trades take place, sellers instruct the depository to
deliver ownership of the share, bond or other security,
switching the name on the electronic record once payment is
received.
Many exchange operators earn handsome profits from CSDs.
Deutsche Boerse, for example, owns Clearstream
Frankfurt and Clearstream Luxembourg, where it directs most
trades from its exchanges.
Reuters reported last week that banks like Bank of New York
Mellon are already considering how to compete with
settlement houses like Euroclear and Deutsche Boerse's
Clearstream.
The draft law will set the parameters for competition and
accelerate fundamental changes already under way in the sector.
The European Central Bank will launch a basic Europe-wide
settlement service for stocks and bonds in 2015, forcing CSDs to
find new "value-added" business, like managing collateral.
The draft law will for the first time give authorised CSDs a
pan-EU "passport" operate across the 27-nation bloc - as long as
they are adequately capitalised and comply with safety rules.
It also allows a bank or broker trading in one EU state to
use a CSD in any other member state and prohibits a CSD from
discriminating against a customer.
VITAL PLUMBING
Settlement is the last of three main market infrastructure
sectors to be opened up to competition. The EU has already
opened up trading and clearing to new entrants.
"It's an arcane bit of the plumbing, but it's absolutely
vital," said Graham Bishop, a member of a European Commission
expert group which made recommendations to improve the working
of this market roughly a decade ago.
"We identified many problems in this market more than 10
years ago," he said. "But many of the players, whether it be
banks or exchanges, resist bitterly because new laws often mean
losing a chunk of profit."
The draft law bans a CSD from carrying out many banking
services, a move, which if approved, would force Euroclear Bank
and Clearstream's Frankfurt and Luxembourg operations to
separate out basic CSD operations from banking services. CSDs in
Austria and Hungary would also be affected.
The European Commission said CSDs that provide banking
services as well are exposed to more risks and a greater
likelihood of suffering a default - an argument Euroclear and
Clearstream have vigorously opposed.
If a national regulator thinks a CSD that also offers
banking services is safe it can make a "reasoned request" to the
European Commission for exemption from the rule.
Questions over the ownership of securities are central to
the smooth working of a market. Lehman Brothers had offered
bonds and shares that its clients owned to others as security,
which led to the panic that broke out after the bank's collapse.
The patchwork of national regulations makes the marketplace
highly complex, because laws differ across countries. One of the
aims of the draft legislation is to harmonise settlement times
to a maximum of two days following the trading day.
There would also be penalties on banks and brokers that fail
to settle trades on time and fully "dematerialise" securities -
recording their ownership electronically rather than with paper
certificates - by 2020.
The European Parliament and EU states have the final say on
the draft law and changes are often made during the approval
process.