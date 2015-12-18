LONDON Dec 18 The European Union's banking
watchdog has backed lower capital charges on banks that create
so-called "synthetic" securitised debt in a move that will be
welcomed by a sector trying to shake off investor doubts since
the financial crisis.
The 28-country bloc is approving a draft law from the
European Commission to encourage more use of securitisation to
fund economic growth. It proposes easing capital charges on
banks that create and sell "simple, standardised and
transparent" or STS pooled debt.
A more complex variety, known as synthetic securitisation,
was left out as the European Banking Authority (EBA) reviewed
the market sector.
"Based on an assessment of the market practice of synthetic
securitisation, the EBA advises the Commission to introduce a
list of eligibility criteria that take into account the
specificities of synthetic securitisation and to include, among
eligible transactions, those in which private investors provide
credit protection in the form of cash," EBA said in a statement
on Friday.
Securitisation was tarnished by the financial crisis when
debt based on poor quality U.S. home loans became untradable,
helping to spark a global markets meltdown.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Jason Neely)