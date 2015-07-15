By Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS, July 15 Airlines will have to transfer
passenger data such as seat numbers and payment information to
law enforcement authorities for flights into and out of the
European Union, under rules passed on Wednesday by EU lawmakers.
EU governments are anxious to prevent Europeans going to
fight with Islamic State militants in Syria and Iraq, fearing
they could carry out attacks in Europe when they return. They
have long pushed for the sharing of airline passenger data.
But members of the European Parliament have resisted for two
years, on the grounds that would infringe people's privacy.
The Islamist attacks on French satirical newspaper Charlie
Hebdo in January pushed the issue up on the agenda, and on
Wednesday members of the Civil Liberties Committee in the
European Parliament voted for an amended version of the
so-called "Passenger Name Record" proposal.
It will now be fine-tuned in negotiations with member
states before becoming law.
"The emerging threat posed by so-called 'foreign fighters'
has made this system even more essential," said British
Conservative MEP Timothy Kirkhope, who is spearheading the
proposal.
The system would make airlines operating flights into and
out of the EU - but not within the EU - hand over passenger data
such as seat numbers, contact details, itineraries and payment
information, to EU law enforcement authorities, who will comb
through them to identify patterns of suspicious behaviour.
Lawmakers narrowed the types of crimes for which the data
can be used to terrorism offences and some types of serious
transnational crime, such as people trafficking and child
abduction.
The data would be "masked out" after 30 days to prevent the
passenger being identified. It can then be held for up to five
years for terrorism offences and four years for transnational
crimes.
Liberals and Greens in the Parliament still condemned the
proposal, saying blanket collection of data would do nothing to
stop terrorists from entering the EU.
They had supported a targeted system of data collection
which they say would have ensured a better balance between
security and privacy, a debate that has heated up as Western
governments have sought to counter the radicalisation on the
Internet.
