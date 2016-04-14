By Julia Fioretti
| BRUSSELS, April 14
BRUSSELS, April 14 The European Parliament gave
final approval on Thursday to an exchange of airline passenger
data between security forces in the European Union, ending a
stand-off between privacy advocates and those who consider the
move crucial to fighting terrorism.
The law on retaining and sharing passenger name records -
PNR - had been stalled for years because of opposition within
the European Parliament to the blanket collection of such data.
Islamist militant attacks in Paris last year and in Brussels
last month spurred France and other governments to call for the
swift adoption of PNR to improve security against terrorism.
French Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve welcomed the deal
as a "precious tool" to strengthen European security by making
it easier to detect the movements of suspected Islamic militants
ahead of time.
Some left-wing groups opposed the measure, arguing that it
infringed people's privacy and that security forces should share
more existing information instead.
"There is no proof that the mass collection and storage of
air passenger data helps in combating terrorism," said Jan
Albrecht, a member of parliament from the Greens group.
Thursday's vote paves the way for the final adoption of the
law by EU member states.
"PNR is not a silver bullet but countries that have national
PNR systems have shown time and again that it is highly
effective," Timothy Kirkhope, a European parliamentarian who
steered the legislation to adoption, said after the vote.
PNR includes name, travel dates, itinerary, ticket details,
contact details, travel agent, means of payment, seat number and
baggage information.
Airlines operating flights between the EU and third
countries as well as intra-EU flights will transfer the data to
national security services who could then share it with their
European counterparts.
The data will be retained for five years but, in a gesture
to privacy campaigners, will be rendered anonymous after six
months of storage.
Many police forces already collect PNR data and many
European states share it with each other and with countries
outside Europe. But the lack of a common EU system, including
data formats, is seen to be weakening European security.
"This is a strong expression of Europe's commitment to fight
terrorism and organised crime together through enhanced
cooperation and effective intelligence-sharing," EU Commission
Vice-President Frans Timmermans and Home Affairs Commissioner
Dimitris Avramopoulos said in a joint statement.
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Mark Heinrich)