By Julia Fioretti
| BRUSSELS, March 3
BRUSSELS, March 3 Opposition from left-wing
groups has delayed a final vote on a law that would give
security forces across the European Union access to the data of
airline passengers, a proposal that has been stalled for years
over privacy concerns.
Sharing details of the identities of air passengers and
their flight records has been at the centre of fierce debate
among lawmakers at the European Parliament with some arguing it
is key to fighting terrorism and others concerned that people's
privacy could be infringed.
A number of left-wing groups including the Socialists,
Liberals and Greens, have now blocked formal discussion of the
proposed legislation next week, effectively delaying a final
vote, the group of Conservative lawmakers said on Thursday.
The European Parliament and EU member states clinched an
agreement on the proposal last December after Islamist militant
attacks in Paris strengthened the hand of France and other
governments in pressing lawmakers.
"The leaders of the left-wing groups in the European
Parliament have played games with this proposal from day one,"
Timothy Kirkhope, a Conservative member of the European
Parliament who has steered the legislation, said, describing the
proposed law as a "critical counter-terrorism tool".
The deal agreed last year foresees data - including
passengers' identities and flight details, contact information,
travel agents and means of payment - being made available to
other EU countries' security agencies for six months and stored
and available under stricter rules for a further 4-1/2 years.
(Additional reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Richard
Balmforth)