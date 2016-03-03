(Adds comment from Socialists)
By Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS, March 3 Opposition from left-wing
groups has delayed a final vote on a law that would give
security forces across the European Union access to the data of
airline passengers, a proposal that has been stalled for years
over privacy concerns.
Sharing details of the identities of air passengers and
their flight records has been at the centre of fierce debate
among lawmakers at the European Parliament with some arguing it
is key to fighting terrorism and others concerned that people's
privacy could be infringed.
A number of left-wing groups including the Socialists,
Liberals and Greens, have now blocked formal discussion of the
proposed legislation next week, effectively delaying a final
vote, the group of Conservative lawmakers said on Thursday.
The European Parliament and EU member states clinched an
agreement on the proposal last December after Islamist militant
attacks in Paris strengthened the hand of France and other
governments in pressing lawmakers.
That agreement foresees data - including passengers'
identities and flight details, contact information, travel
agents and means of payment - being made available to other EU
countries' security agencies for six months and stored and
available under stricter rules for a further 4-1/2 years.
"The leaders of the left-wing groups in the European
Parliament have played games with this proposal from day one,"
Timothy Kirkhope, a Conservative member of the European
Parliament who has steered the legislation, said, describing the
proposed law as a "critical counter-terrorism tool".
A spokesman for the Socialists and Democrats group in the
parliament said the proposal would be voted alongside a data
protection package "as soon as...(it) is ready." That should
take place in April or May.
(Additional reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Richard
Balmforth)