By Francesco Guarascio
| BRUSSELS, March 12
BRUSSELS, March 12 European countries will carry
out by June deeper checks on EU citizens entering the
passport-free Schengen area, based on a set of "common risk
indicators" aimed at singling out fighters returning from war
zones and other dangerous people.
European Union home affairs ministers agreed on Thursday to
enhance controls at the borders of the Schengen area following a
call by EU leaders for stricter checks after the Islamist attack
on French satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo.
Border control authorities will use the risk indicators
"when conducting systematic checks on persons," said EU home
affairs commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos.
Officials declined to give details of the indicators, citing
security concerns, although they did say that the indicators may
target certain flights.
The indicators will allow a sort of profiling of potentially
dangerous individuals, said one EU official.
"The list is being finalised with Interpol in the coming
weeks and will be implemented with the support of Frontex (the
EU border control agency)," Avramopoulos told a press
conference.
Mehdi Nemmouche, a 29-year-old Frenchman believed to have
returned recently from fighting with Islamist militants in
Syria, was arrested last May over the killing of four people at
the Jewish Museum in Brussels, raising fears about the threat
posed by thousands of Europeans who have gone to Syria.
When the new protocols are in place, suspects will have
their documents checked electronically against a database of
security agencies.
At present, only about 30 percent of passports presented by
travellers entering or leaving the Schengen area are checked
electronically to see if they are lost, stolen or counterfeit.
A further step may be the introduction of checks on all EU
citizens entering the Schengen area, but ministers have decided
not to go further with this option for now as it may
significantly prolong waiting times in airports.
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)