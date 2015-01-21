* EU security chief suggests firms provide encryption codes
BRUSSELS, Jan 21 The European Union should
consider forcing Internet firms to help security services tap
into coded emails and calls as part of a new strategy to combat
militant attacks, the EU counter-terrorism coordinator says.
The controversial proposal appears in a briefing paper from
Gilles de Kerchove for EU interior ministers meeting next week
which was reviewed by Reuters. The confidential document, drawn
up after this month's Islamist violence in Paris, puts forward a
range of areas in which EU states can improve their cooperation.
De Kerchove noted that scandal over U.S. spying on global
networks had prompted companies to offer more encryption. This
can thwart official monitoring, even where police have warrants.
Stressing that any measures must respect fundamental rights,
he wrote: "The Commission should be invited to explore rules
obliging Internet and telecommunications companies operating in
the EU to provide ... access of the relevant national
authorities to communications (ie share encryption keys)."
A spokesman for de Kerchove declined to comment on the
paper.
A proposal by British Prime Minister David Cameron that
firms share encryption keys was condemned by civil liberties
groups. Some also questioned its technical feasibility.
De Kerchove's suggestion drew criticism from Jan Philipp
Albrecht, a Greens member from Germany, who accused him of
reaching for "the toolbox of repressive regimes ... by asking
for a back-door way into encrypted communication".
In an interview with Reuters this week, de Kerchove
insisted: "No one wants to turn Europe into a police state or a
Big Brother society."
But, pointing to demonstrations this month in support of
victims, he said there was a popular desire across Europe to
tackle radical groups and prevent young men travelling to fight
for militants in Syria and returning to mount attacks at home.
De Kerchove, a Belgian lawyer who has held his role since
2007, also told Reuters he recommended governments withdraw the
passports and travel rights of people suspected of planning to
go abroad to fight with Islamic State: "It's like driving a car
without a licence," he said. "You don't have to demonstrate the
intention of the driver or where the car is going."
De Kerchove said he expected governments to adopt an EU
approach that would build on improving cooperation under systems
already available, such as for Europe's passport-free Schengen
travel zone, and on existing institutions such as Europol and
Interpol. The need for new legislation was limited, he said.
